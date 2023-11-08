Phillip Danault will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Danault's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Phillip Danault vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Danault has a goal in three of 11 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In five of 11 games this season, Danault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of 11 games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Danault's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Danault has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Danault Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 5 7 Points 4 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

