For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mikey Anderson a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Anderson's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

