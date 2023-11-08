In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Matt Roy to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

