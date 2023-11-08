LeBron James NBA Player Preview vs. the Rockets - November 8
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
If you'd like to place a wager on James' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
- Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)
- Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-189)
Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Rockets conceded 118.6 points per contest last season, 28th in the league.
- Conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, the Rockets were fourth in the league in that category.
- Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- On defense, the Rockets gave up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last year, worst in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
LeBron James vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/2/2023
|29
|18
|10
|11
|1
|1
|0
|1/16/2023
|36
|48
|8
|9
|5
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.