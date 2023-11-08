LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last time on the court, a 108-107 loss to the Heat, James had 30 points and three blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on James' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-189)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets conceded 118.6 points per contest last season, 28th in the league.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, the Rockets were fourth in the league in that category.

Giving up an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

On defense, the Rockets gave up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last year, worst in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 29 18 10 11 1 1 0 1/16/2023 36 48 8 9 5 0 0

