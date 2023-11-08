You can find player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Alperen Sengun and others on the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +100)
  • Davis' 25.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).
  • Davis' season-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -192)
  • LeBron James' 23-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has pulled down 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • James has averaged 7.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.
  • His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -204)
  • The 15.5-point prop total for D'Angelo Russell on Wednesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.
  • He has grabbed 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
  • Russell's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).
  • Russell has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
15.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -132)
  • Sengun's 19.3 points per game are 3.8 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
  • He has grabbed nine boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).
  • Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -161)
  • The 17.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

