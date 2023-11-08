You can find player prop bet odds for Anthony Davis, Alperen Sengun and others on the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Davis' 25.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 2.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 8.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -192)

LeBron James' 23-point scoring average is 2.5 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 10.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

James has averaged 7.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -204)

The 15.5-point prop total for D'Angelo Russell on Wednesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average, which is 14.

He has grabbed 3.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Russell's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Russell has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -132)

Sengun's 19.3 points per game are 3.8 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has grabbed nine boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 17.5-point total set for Fred VanVleet on Wednesday is 2.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

