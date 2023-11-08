The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (3-3) on November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Lakers.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

The 111.1 points per game the Lakers average are just 2.3 more points than the Rockets allow (108.8).

Los Angeles is 1-1 when scoring more than 108.8 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Lakers averaged 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than away from home (117.3).

Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 119.4 when playing on the road.

The Lakers averaged 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they averaged away from home (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Lakers Injuries