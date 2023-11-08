How to Watch the Lakers vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:38 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) will try to break a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Houston Rockets (3-3) on November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45.6% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Rockets are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.
- The 111.1 points per game the Lakers average are just 2.3 more points than the Rockets allow (108.8).
- Los Angeles is 1-1 when scoring more than 108.8 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, the Lakers averaged 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than away from home (117.3).
- Los Angeles surrendered 113.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 119.4 when playing on the road.
- The Lakers averaged 11.2 threes per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they averaged away from home (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
