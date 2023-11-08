The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) have five players on the injury report for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (3-3) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, November 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers are coming off of a 108-107 loss to the Heat in their most recent outing on Monday. The Lakers got a team-leading 30 points from LeBron James in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaxson Hayes C Out Ankle 1.3 1.7 0 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Rui Hachimura PF Out Concussion 8 3 0.3 Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg)

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

