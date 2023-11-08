The Houston Rockets (3-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points.

Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.7 in its outings this year, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored four times and won three of those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its three games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 57.1% 111.1 221.1 114.6 223.4 226.1 Rockets 2 33.3% 110.0 221.1 108.8 223.4 221.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The 111.1 points per game the Lakers record are just 2.3 more points than the Rockets allow (108.8).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 2-5 1-3 2-5 Rockets 3-3 2-3 3-3

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Lakers Rockets 111.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.0 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 108.8 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 1-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 2-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

