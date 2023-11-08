The Houston Rockets (3-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -2.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • In four games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points.
  • Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.7 in its outings this year, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Lakers are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Los Angeles has been favored four times and won three of those games.
  • This season, Los Angeles has won two of its three games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 4 57.1% 111.1 221.1 114.6 223.4 226.1
Rockets 2 33.3% 110.0 221.1 108.8 223.4 221.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The 111.1 points per game the Lakers record are just 2.3 more points than the Rockets allow (108.8).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 2-5 1-3 2-5
Rockets 3-3 2-3 3-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Lakers Rockets
111.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.0
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
1-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-1
1-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-1
114.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.8
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
1-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1
2-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.