Lakers vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (3-3) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center as only 2.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-2.5
|220.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 220.5 combined points.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 225.7 in its outings this year, 5.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Lakers are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has been favored four times and won three of those games.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its three games when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|4
|57.1%
|111.1
|221.1
|114.6
|223.4
|226.1
|Rockets
|2
|33.3%
|110.0
|221.1
|108.8
|223.4
|221.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The 111.1 points per game the Lakers record are just 2.3 more points than the Rockets allow (108.8).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 108.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|2-5
|1-3
|2-5
|Rockets
|3-3
|2-3
|3-3
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Rockets
|111.1
|110.0
|17
|19
|1-1
|2-1
|1-1
|2-1
|114.6
|108.8
|19
|7
|1-2
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.