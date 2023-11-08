The Houston Rockets (0-1) match up with the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points last season, plus 2.6 assists and 12.5 boards.

LeBron James put up 28.9 points, 6.8 assists and 8.3 boards.

Christian Wood recorded 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per game.

D'Angelo Russell posted 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Austin Reaves' numbers last season were 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last year.

Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He drained 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green's numbers last season were 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He made 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Jabari Smith Jr. recorded 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the field and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks recorded 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He made 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.

Lakers vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Lakers 110.7 Points Avg. 117.2 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 45.7% Field Goal % 48.2% 32.7% Three Point % 34.6%

