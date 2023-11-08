The Houston Rockets (3-3) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Lakers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 113 - Lakers 109

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 2.5)

Rockets (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Rockets (-3.9)

Rockets (-3.9) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 222.3

The Lakers (2-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 28.6% of the time, 21.4% less often than the Rockets (3-3-0) this year.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 25% of the time. That's less often than Houston covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (40%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 28.6% of the time this season (two out of seven), less often than Houston's games have (three out of six).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Lakers are 3-1, a better record than the Rockets have put up (2-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 111.1 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 17th in the NBA. At the other end, they give up 114.6 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

Los Angeles is grabbing 44 boards per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 46.1 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

This season, the Lakers rank 16th in the league in assists, delivering 25 per game.

This season, Los Angeles is committing 14.7 turnovers per game (19th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

In terms of three-pointers, the Lakers have been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (9.3 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage (29.8%).

