The Los Angeles Lakers (3-4), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to break a four-game road losing skid at the Houston Rockets (3-3).

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA

Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 219.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-3.5) 219 -158 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers average 111.1 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 114.6 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -24 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Rockets put up 110 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 108.8 per outing (seventh in NBA). They have a +7 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 221.1 points per game, 1.6 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 223.4 points per game combined, 3.9 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Los Angeles has won two games against the spread this season.

Houston has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +700 - Rockets +75000 +40000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.