Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Golden Knights on November 8, 2023
Player prop betting options for William Karlsson, Adrian Kempe and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Kempe has totaled four goals and eight assists in 11 games for Los Angeles, good for 12 points.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|7
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kevin Fiala is a leading scorer for Los Angeles with 12 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added 11 assists in 11 games.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Anze Kopitar has 11 points so far, including six goals and five assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Karlsson has been a big player for Vegas this season, with 15 points in 13 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has six goals and eight assists to total 14 points (1.1 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
