Player prop betting options for William Karlsson, Adrian Kempe and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Kempe has totaled four goals and eight assists in 11 games for Los Angeles, good for 12 points.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 0 2 2 7 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 2 2 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kevin Fiala is a leading scorer for Los Angeles with 12 total points this season. He has scored one goal and added 11 assists in 11 games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 2

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Anze Kopitar has 11 points so far, including six goals and five assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2 at Senators Nov. 2 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 1 0 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Karlsson has been a big player for Vegas this season, with 15 points in 13 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 5 0 0 0 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has six goals and eight assists to total 14 points (1.1 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Ducks Nov. 5 1 1 2 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 4 2 0 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 4 at Kings Oct. 28 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.