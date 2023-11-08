The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) will aim to prolong a six-game road win streak when they face the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-130) Kings (+105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been made an underdog four times this season, and won twice.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 49 (3rd) Goals 47 (5th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 31 (7th) 11 (8th) Power Play Goals 9 (15th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (8th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (47 total goals, 4.3 per game).

The Kings have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 31 total, the seventh-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +16 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.

