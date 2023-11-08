Kings vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) will aim to prolong a six-game road win streak when they face the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been made an underdog four times this season, and won twice.
- Los Angeles has a record of 2-2 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|49 (3rd)
|Goals
|47 (5th)
|28 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|31 (7th)
|11 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (15th)
|5 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|6 (8th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings have the league's fifth-best scoring offense (47 total goals, 4.3 per game).
- The Kings have conceded 2.8 goals per game, 31 total, the seventh-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which is third-best in the league.
