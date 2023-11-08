Kings vs. Golden Knights November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark Stone and Trevor Moore will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: TNT,Max
Kings Players to Watch
- Adrian Kempe has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 10.3%. This places him among the leaders for Los Angeles with 12 total points (1.1 per game).
- Kevin Fiala's 12 points this season, including one goal and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Los Angeles.
- This season, Moore has six goals and five assists, for a season point total of 11.
- In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a 1-0-1 record this season, with a .788 save percentage (67th in the league). In 3 games, he has 41 saves, and has allowed 11 goals (5.0 goals against average).
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of Vegas' leading offensive players this season is William Karlsson, with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 16:46 per game.
- Through 13 games, Jack Eichel has scored six goals and picked up eight assists.
- Stone's 12 points this season are via four goals and eight assists.
- In six games, Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 14 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has recorded 168 saves.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|5th
|3.77
|Goals Scored
|4.27
|2nd
|4th
|2.15
|Goals Allowed
|2.82
|9th
|25th
|29.2
|Shots
|32.6
|9th
|13th
|30.2
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|3rd
|11th
|23.4%
|Power Play %
|18.37%
|18th
|7th
|87.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.62%
|9th
