Mark Stone and Trevor Moore will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

Adrian Kempe has totaled four goals (0.4 per game) and dished out eight assists (0.7 per game), taking 3.5 shots per game and shooting 10.3%. This places him among the leaders for Los Angeles with 12 total points (1.1 per game).

Kevin Fiala's 12 points this season, including one goal and 11 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Los Angeles.

This season, Moore has six goals and five assists, for a season point total of 11.

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a 1-0-1 record this season, with a .788 save percentage (67th in the league). In 3 games, he has 41 saves, and has allowed 11 goals (5.0 goals against average).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of Vegas' leading offensive players this season is William Karlsson, with 15 points (six goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 16:46 per game.

Through 13 games, Jack Eichel has scored six goals and picked up eight assists.

Stone's 12 points this season are via four goals and eight assists.

In six games, Logan Thompson's record is 5-1-0. He has conceded 14 goals (2.31 goals against average) and has recorded 168 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 5th 3.77 Goals Scored 4.27 2nd 4th 2.15 Goals Allowed 2.82 9th 25th 29.2 Shots 32.6 9th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 11th 23.4% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 7th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.