The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) are favorites when they host the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Golden Knights are -130 on the moneyline to win, while the Kings have +105 moneyline odds.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Kings vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season the Kings have two wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Los Angeles has gone 2-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Trevor Moore 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (-133) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (-167) 3.5 (+125) Drew Doughty 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-111) -

