Kings vs. Golden Knights: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) are favorites when they host the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) on Wednesday, November 8 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Golden Knights are -130 on the moneyline to win, while the Kings have +105 moneyline odds.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Kings vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-130
|+105
|6
|FanDuel
|-132
|+110
|6.5
Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.
- The Golden Knights are 8-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season the Kings have two wins in the four games in which they've been an underdog.
- Vegas is 7-2 (winning 77.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.
- Los Angeles has gone 2-2 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.
Kings Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Trevor Moore
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+105)
|2.5 (-133)
|Adrian Kempe
|0.5 (+155)
|0.5 (-167)
|3.5 (+125)
|Drew Doughty
|0.5 (+120)
|0.5 (-111)
|-
