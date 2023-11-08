The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) will host the Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2) -- who've won six straight on the road -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/28/2023 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 (F/SO) VEG

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have one of the best defenses in the NHL, conceding 31 total goals (2.8 per game), seventh in the NHL.

With 47 goals (4.3 per game), the Kings have the league's fifth-best offense.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.5 goals per game (45 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 11 4 8 12 1 4 100% Kevin Fiala 11 1 11 12 6 5 16.7% Anze Kopitar 11 6 5 11 3 4 55.9% Trevor Moore 11 6 5 11 5 7 27.3% Quinton Byfield 11 2 8 10 1 5 45.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 28 total goals (just 2.2 per game), ranking fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Golden Knights score the third-most goals in the NHL (49 total, 3.8 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players