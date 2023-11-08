Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Does a wager on Fiala intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:59 on the ice per game.

In one of 11 games this year, Fiala has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Fiala has a point in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fiala has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Fiala goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 5 12 Points 4 1 Goals 3 11 Assists 1

