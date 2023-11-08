Kevin Fiala Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - November 8
Kevin Fiala will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights play at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Does a wager on Fiala intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Kevin Fiala vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)
Fiala Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Fiala has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:59 on the ice per game.
- In one of 11 games this year, Fiala has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- Fiala has a point in eight of 11 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- Fiala has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 11 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability that Fiala goes over his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Fiala Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|11
|Games
|5
|12
|Points
|4
|1
|Goals
|3
|11
|Assists
|1
