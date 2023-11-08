Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on November 8?
On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Kevin Fiala going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Fiala stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Fiala scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fiala has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Fiala's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
