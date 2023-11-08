On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Kevin Fiala going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Fiala stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Fiala scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).

Fiala has picked up four assists on the power play.

Fiala's shooting percentage is 3.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

