Should you wager on Jordan Spence to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Spence has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

