The Stanford Cardinal will begin their 2023-24 season against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Hawaii vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rainbow Wahine scored an average of 60.3 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.

Hawaii went 15-14 last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.

Last year, the Cardinal recorded 16.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Rainbow Wahine allowed (60.0).

Stanford went 25-3 last season when scoring more than 60.0 points.

Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Rainbow Wahine's opponents hit.

The Rainbow Wahine's 28.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).

Hawaii Schedule