How to Watch the Hawaii vs. Stanford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Stanford Cardinal will begin their 2023-24 season against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Hawaii vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Rainbow Wahine scored an average of 60.3 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
- Hawaii went 15-14 last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
- Last year, the Cardinal recorded 16.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Rainbow Wahine allowed (60.0).
- Stanford went 25-3 last season when scoring more than 60.0 points.
- Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Rainbow Wahine's opponents hit.
- The Rainbow Wahine's 28.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).
Hawaii Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
