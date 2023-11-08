The Stanford Cardinal will begin their 2023-24 season against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hawaii Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Hawaii vs. Stanford 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Rainbow Wahine scored an average of 60.3 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 58.2 the Cardinal gave up to opponents.
  • Hawaii went 15-14 last season when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
  • Last year, the Cardinal recorded 16.1 more points per game (76.1) than the Rainbow Wahine allowed (60.0).
  • Stanford went 25-3 last season when scoring more than 60.0 points.
  • Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.7% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Rainbow Wahine's opponents hit.
  • The Rainbow Wahine's 28.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawaii Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/11/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/17/2023 San Francisco - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.