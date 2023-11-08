Wednesday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (0-0) at Maples Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-50 and heavily favors Stanford to come out on top. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 8.

A season ago, the Rainbow Wahine finished 18-15 in the season.

Hawaii vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Hawaii vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 78, Hawaii 50

Hawaii Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rainbow Wahine averaged 60.3 points per game last season (271st in college basketball) while allowing 60.0 per outing (69th in college basketball). They had a +9 scoring differential overall.

Hawaii averaged 1.2 more points in Big West games (61.5) than overall (60.3).

The Rainbow Wahine averaged 59.4 points per game at home last season, and 59.2 away.

In 2022-23, Hawaii conceded 0.9 more points per game at home (59.9) than away (59.0).

