The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2), winners of six straight road games, visit the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-130)

Golden Knights (-130) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (7-2-2 overall) have posted a record of -2-2 in games that have required OT this season.

Los Angeles has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Los Angeles failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Kings have scored more than two goals in nine games, earning 16 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in seven games and picked up 12 points with a record of 6-1-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 5-1-2 (12 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Kings finished 2-1-0 in those contests (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 6th 3.77 Goals Scored 4.27 2nd 3rd 2.15 Goals Allowed 2.82 7th 25th 29.2 Shots 32.6 10th 13th 30.2 Shots Allowed 27.4 3rd 11th 23.4% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 6th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 10th

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

