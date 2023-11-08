The Los Angeles Kings, with Drew Doughty, will be on the ice Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. There are prop bets for Doughty available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Drew Doughty vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 26:06 on the ice per game.

In three of 11 games this season, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in five of 11 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Doughty has had an assist twice this season in 11 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability that Doughty goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Doughty has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Doughty Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 5 6 Points 2 4 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

