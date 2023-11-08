On Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Drew Doughty going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Doughty has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, and has scored one goal.

Doughty has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

