The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 108-107 loss to the Heat, Russell put up 13 points and six assists.

Now let's dig into Russell's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Over 15.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-130)

Over 2.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+126)

Over 6.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Looking to bet on one or more of Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were 28th in the NBA last season, conceding 118.6 points per game.

On the boards, the Rockets gave up 41.5 rebounds per game last year, fourth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Rockets were 24th in the league defensively last season, allowing 26.1 per game.

Giving up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Rockets were last in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 15 6 3 4 2 0 0 3/15/2023 34 18 1 7 3 0 1 1/23/2023 42 30 3 7 6 0 2 1/21/2023 31 23 1 8 4 0 1 1/8/2023 33 22 3 6 4 0 0 11/5/2022 27 13 6 4 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.