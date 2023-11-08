Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grundstrom stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 21.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have one shutout, and they average 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.