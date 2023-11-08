The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

  • In three of 11 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • Lizotte has zero points on the power play.
  • Lizotte's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

