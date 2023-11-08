The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

Lizotte's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

