Austin Reaves' Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In a 108-107 loss to the Heat (his last game) Reaves posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Below we will break down Reaves' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-115)

Over 15.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-154)

Over 3.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets allowed 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, fourth in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the Rockets gave up 14.5 made three-pointers per game last season, worst in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 33 18 1 8 1 0 0 3/15/2023 27 24 4 7 1 0 1

