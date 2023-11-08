The Los Angeles Kings, including Anze Kopitar, are in action Wednesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kopitar's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anze Kopitar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kopitar has a point in nine of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kopitar has an assist in five of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 5 11 Points 3 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.