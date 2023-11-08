Anze Kopitar Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - November 8
The Los Angeles Kings, including Anze Kopitar, are in action Wednesday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Kopitar's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Anze Kopitar vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info
Kopitar Season Stats Insights
- Kopitar has averaged 20:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
- Kopitar has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Kopitar has a point in nine of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- Kopitar has an assist in five of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.
- Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Kopitar Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +21.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|11
|Games
|5
|11
|Points
|3
|6
|Goals
|1
|5
|Assists
|2
