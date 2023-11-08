When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Anze Kopitar score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

  • In five of 11 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Kopitar's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

