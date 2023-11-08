Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Davis put up nine points, six rebounds and four assists in a 108-107 loss against the Heat.

We're going to look at Davis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-102)

Over 25.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-120)

Over 11.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets conceded 118.6 points per contest last season, 28th in the NBA.

The Rockets gave up 41.5 rebounds on average last season, fourth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Rockets gave up 26.1 per contest last year, ranking them 24th in the NBA.

The Rockets gave up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, worst in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/2/2023 30 40 9 1 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.