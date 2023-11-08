Can we expect Alex Laferriere scoring a goal when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

  • In two of 11 games this season, Laferriere has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • Laferriere has zero points on the power play.
  • Laferriere averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 28 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.8 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

