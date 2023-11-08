Adrian Kempe Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - November 8
Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Does a bet on Kempe interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Adrian Kempe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info
Kempe Season Stats Insights
- Kempe has averaged 19:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).
- In four of 11 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- In eight of 11 games this year, Kempe has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- In six of 11 games this year, Kempe has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Kempe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.
Kempe Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team's +21 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|11
|Games
|5
|12
|Points
|3
|4
|Goals
|1
|8
|Assists
|2
