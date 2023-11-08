Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will face the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Does a bet on Kempe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Golden Knights Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 19:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In four of 11 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 11 games this year, Kempe has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 11 games this year, Kempe has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kempe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 28 goals in total (only 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +21 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 11 Games 5 12 Points 3 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.