Should you bet on Urho Vaakanainen to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins face off on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).

Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

