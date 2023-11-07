In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Troy Terry to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

Terry has scored in three of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).

Terry has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

