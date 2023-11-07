In the upcoming tilt versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Trevor Zegras to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zegras stats and insights

Zegras has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.

Zegras averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.