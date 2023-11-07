On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Sam Carrick going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carrick stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Carrick has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).

Carrick has zero points on the power play.

Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.