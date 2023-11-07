For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan Strome a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Strome has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Strome has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

