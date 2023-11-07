On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Ross Johnston going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Johnston has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

