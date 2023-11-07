Bookmakers have set player props for Artemi Panarin and others when the New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Panarin has been vital to New York this season, with 18 points in 11 games.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Chris Kreider has scored eight goals and added two assists through 11 games for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alex DeBrincat has collected 14 points this season, with nine goals and five assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.