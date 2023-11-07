On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Radko Gudas going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Gudas stats and insights

Gudas has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gudas has zero points on the power play.

Gudas' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

