The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-4), who have won six in a row, on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Ducks vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Ducks 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)

Ducks (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (7-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in games that have needed OT this season.

Anaheim has earned eight points (4-2-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals seven times and won each of those games.

This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games and registered four points with a record of 2-1-0.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 8th 3.6 Goals Scored 3.36 12th 16th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.91 10th 1st 35.7 Shots 27.6 28th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 22nd 16th 19.35% Power Play % 20% 15th 14th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

