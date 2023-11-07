Ducks vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 7
The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-4), who have won six in a row, on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Tuesday's matchup.
Ducks vs. Penguins Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final result of Ducks 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks (7-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-0-3 in games that have needed OT this season.
- Anaheim has earned eight points (4-2-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals seven times and won each of those games.
- This season, Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games and registered four points with a record of 2-1-0.
- When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|8th
|3.6
|Goals Scored
|3.36
|12th
|16th
|3.1
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|10th
|1st
|35.7
|Shots
|27.6
|28th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|22nd
|16th
|19.35%
|Power Play %
|20%
|15th
|14th
|79.41%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.57%
|17th
Ducks vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
