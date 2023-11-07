On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Pavel Mintyukov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Mintyukov stats and insights

  • Mintyukov has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

