Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 7?
On Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Pavel Mintyukov going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- Mintyukov has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
