In the upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Mason McTavish to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McTavish stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored two goals on five shots.

McTavish has picked up two assists on the power play.

McTavish averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.