The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

  • LaCombe is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • LaCombe has zero points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

