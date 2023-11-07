The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Ilya Lyubushkin light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

Lyubushkin is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

