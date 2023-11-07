The Anaheim Ducks, Frank Vatrano among them, play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Vatrano are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Frank Vatrano vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 18:25 on the ice per game.

In five of 11 games this year Vatrano has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Vatrano has a point in seven games this year (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

In two of 11 games this season, Vatrano has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Vatrano's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 11 Games 3 12 Points 1 9 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

