The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Frank Vatrano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

  • In five of 11 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
  • On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • He has a 23.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

