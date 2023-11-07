The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Frank Vatrano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Vatrano stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.

On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has a 23.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

