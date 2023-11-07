Will Frank Vatrano Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 7?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Frank Vatrano light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Frank Vatrano score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Vatrano stats and insights
- In five of 11 games this season, Vatrano has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has scored one goal on two shots.
- On the power play, Vatrano has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He has a 23.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
