Player props are available for Evgeni Malkin and Mason McTavish, among others, when the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

McTavish's six goals and seven assists in 11 games for Anaheim add up to 13 total points on the season.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 30 2 1 3 5 at Flyers Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 at Bruins Oct. 26 1 0 1 3

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Frank Vatrano is a key piece of the offense for Anaheim with 12 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added three assists in 11 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 30 1 0 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 3 0 3 4 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome has 11 points so far, including two goals and nine assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 28 1 2 3 2 at Bruins Oct. 26 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Malkin is Pittsburgh's top contributor with 13 points. He has seven goals and six assists this season.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Senators Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Jake Guentzel has 13 points (1.3 per game), scoring four goals and adding nine assists.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Oct. 28 1 0 1 10 vs. Avalanche Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 24 0 1 1 7

