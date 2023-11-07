Ducks vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks (7-4) will try to prolong a six-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.
Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-190)
|Ducks (+155)
|7
|Penguins (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won six (60.0%).
- This season Anaheim has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 39.2% chance to win.
- Anaheim has played five games this season with more than 7 goals.
Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info
Ducks vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|36 (15th)
|Goals
|37 (13th)
|31 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (12th)
|6 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (16th)
|7 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks' 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 32 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +5.
