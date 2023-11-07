The Anaheim Ducks (7-4) will try to prolong a six-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-190) Ducks (+155) 7 Penguins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in 10 games this season, and won six (60.0%).

This season Anaheim has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 39.2% chance to win.

Anaheim has played five games this season with more than 7 goals.

Ducks vs Penguins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Penguins Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 36 (15th) Goals 37 (13th) 31 (10th) Goals Allowed 32 (12th) 6 (20th) Power Play Goals 7 (16th) 7 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks' 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

The Ducks' 32 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +5.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.